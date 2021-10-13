Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say rapper Tyga has been arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation.

Los Angeles police say the 31-year-old whose legal name is Michael Stevenson was booked after a Tuesday incident. He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

The alleged incident happened at about 7 a.m. Monday in Hollywood Hills, KTLA reports.

The arrest came after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

Swanson says in an Instagram story that, “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it.”

People reports that the two began dating in early 2021. The rapper was previously in a relationship with reality TV star Kylie Jenner and appeared on her family’s reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.