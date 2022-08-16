Prosecutors charge rapper A$AP Rocky with felony assault with a firearm

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies for allegedly aiming a gun at a former friend and then firing it at them.

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to a press release, prosecutors allege that on Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the firearm at the victim during a heated discussion in Hollywood.

In a subsequent confrontation, Mayers allegedly drew the gun again and fired twice in the man's direction, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the victim, whose name has not been released, sustained a minor injury.

Police said the rapper and two other men fled the scene, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that Mayer was initially arrested on April 20 for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport.

NBC News reported that he was released on $550,000 bail the same day.

The rapper is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, prosecutors said.