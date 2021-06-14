Watch
Prime Peke! Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show

Kathy Willens/AP
Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 09:55:41-04

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Sunday.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show. It's considered the nation’s most prestigious canine event.

The dog show underwent big changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of New York City for the first time since its 1877 founding.

This year’s show was held outdoors at an estate in suburban Tarrytown, and it happened in June instead of February.

