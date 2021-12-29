Watch
LL Cool J reportedly cancels NYE performance after testing positive for COVID

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - LL Cool J hosts the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LL Cool J
Posted at 4:50 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:50:49-05

LL Cool J will reportedly not be a part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star announced the news on Wednesday.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.

According to Deadline, R&B singer Chlöe will also not be performing on the special.

News of LL Cool J pulling out of the special comes as the United States recorded a new record-high Tuesday, with more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

