Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reportedly expecting second child

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

According to People, TMZ, and Page Six, Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, 30, are expecting their second child together.

According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family is "thrilled" for the couple.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul, and Scott, secretly welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

People reported that the reality TV star has been open about expanding her family, even talking about it on an Instagram Live with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou last April, admitting that she wants "seven kids down the line, but not right now."

The couple has had an on-and-off relationship since 2017.