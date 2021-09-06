Howard University officially renames fine arts building after Chadwick Boseman, installs sign

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has officially renamed its fine arts building after the late "Black Panther" actor and installed a new sign on Thursday.

On Twitter, the university said, Boseman "left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation."

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in directing.

He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school.

The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.