Here are the winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — There were many winners at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but women stole the show.
Beyonce became the most decorated female act in the ceremony’s history, with the powerhouse singer taking home her 28th Grammy.
Taylor Swift also made history when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times. She earned the illustrious award for her album "Folklore."
And the coveted Best New Artist award went to rap star Megan Thee Stallion.
Below is a full list of the night’s winners:
Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
“Folklore” – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“American Standard – James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Best Dance Recording
“10%” – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Bubba” – Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” – Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” – Body Count
Best Rock Song
“Stay High” – Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
“The New Abnormal” – The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bold Cutters” – Fiona Apple
Best R&B Performance
“Black Parade” – Beyonce
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything for You” – Ledisi
Best R&B song
“Better than I imagined” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson
Best Progressive R&B Album
“It is what it is” – Thundercat
Best R&B Album
“Bigger Love” – John Legend
Best Rap Performance
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
“Savage – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White
Best Rap Album
“King’s Disease” – Nas
Best Country Solo Performance
“When my Amy Prays” – Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna
Best Country Album
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Best New Age Album
“More Guitar Stories” – Jim “Kimo” West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“All Blues” – Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Secrets are the Best Stories” – Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Trilogy 2” – Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Data Lords” – Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Four Questions” – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Gospel According to PJ” – PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Jesus is King” – Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 15th Anniversary Album) – Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“La Conquista Del Espacio” – Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1” – Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
“40” – Group Niche
Best American Roots Performance
“I Remember Everything” – John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“I Remember Everything – Pat McLaughlin and John Prine
Best Americana Album
“World on the Ground” – Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album
“Home” – Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Rawer than Raw” – Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet” – Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
“All the Good Times” – Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Atmosphere” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album
“Got to be Tough” – Toots and The Maytals
Best Global Music Album
“Twice as Tall” – Burna Boy
Best Children's Album
“All the Ladies” – Joanie Leeds
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest Most Destructive Industry on Earth” – Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album
“Jagged Little Pill” – Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell
Best Instrumental Composition
“Sputnik” – Maria Schneider
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Donna Lee” – John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier
Best Recording Package
“Vols. 11 & 12” – Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Ode to Joy” – Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Best Album Notes
“Dead Man’s Pop” – Bob Mehr
Best Historical Album
“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers” – Lee Lodyga, Cheryl Pawelski, and Bernie Grundman
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Hyperspace” – Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’” – David Frost, Charlie Post, and Silas Brown
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies” – Gustavo Dudamel
Best Opera Recording
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” – David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, and David Frost
Best Choral Performance
“Daniel Pour: The Passion of Yeshuah” – JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, and Adam Luebke
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices” – Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” – Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Smyth: The Prison” – Sarah Brailey, Dashon Burton, and James Blachly
Best Classical Compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank and Meditations on Rilke” – Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Jack Vad
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” – Christopher Rouse
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, WizKid, Jenn Nkiru, Astrid Edwards, Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams
Best Music Film
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman, Michele Farinola, and James Keach