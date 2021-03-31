Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler the Creator to headline 2021 Bonnaroo music festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been unveiled after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

The Tennessee festival announced the official lineup Wednesday morning, with Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator headlining this year.

Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Incubus and more.

We’re going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈 https://t.co/H6gIbdFpSj ✨ pic.twitter.com/oywCcWWREI — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021

The four-day festival is scheduled for September 2–5 on the Bonnaroo Farm, which is located about 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, March 31 at noon. Click here for more information.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, organizers opted for a three-day virtual event that featured new and archived performances.

View this year's full lineup below:

Thursday, September 2

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

Friday, September 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

Saturday, September 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

Sunday, September 5

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles at WTVF.