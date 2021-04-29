English rock bank Genesis announce 1st North American tour in 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, English rock band Genesis is touring North America.

On Thursday, rockers Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford announced they would kick off their The Last Domino? Tour in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also include stops in Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York City, Columbus, Belmont Park, and Pittsburgh.

The band will end their tour in Boston on Dec. 15.

General public tickets will go on sale on May 7.