Britney Spears arrested in Ventura County, California, released hours later

Pop superstar Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California.

According to multiple media reports, Spears was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Online court records reviewed Thursday do not specify the charges she may face.

Records show her vehicle was towed, and she was released from custody around 6 a.m.

The arrest follows a series of social media posts that have drawn concern from some fans. Earlier Wednesday evening, Spears posted a video of herself dancing provocatively, with edits that obscured nudity.

Spears has been free from a court-ordered conservatorship since 2021. The legal arrangement, imposed in 2008 after highly publicized mental health struggles, controlled her personal and financial affairs for nearly 14 years.

The case sparked the “Free Britney” movement, as supporters argued the conservatorship was overly restrictive. Spears later told a judge the arrangement was abusive and gave others too much control over her life.

Since it ended, Spears married actor Sam Asghari in 2022. The couple divorced in 2023. She also released a memoir, “The Woman in Me,” detailing her experiences navigating fame and the conservatorship.

Spears reportedly sold rights to her music catalog this year for about $200 million.