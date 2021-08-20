BTS cancels upcoming world tour due to pandemic

The K-pop music group BTS has canceled its upcoming world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on its Weverse fan platform, BTS' label, Big Hit Music, said that "due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned."

Variety reported that the Map of Soul tour was initially supposed to happen in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

According to the statement, the label is "working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

The label said that ticket holders in North America would receive an email about refunds from their original point of purchase.