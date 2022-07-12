Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce upcoming US tour dates

Manu Fernandez/AP
FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 12, 2022
"The Boss" and Co. are getting back on the road.

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced their upcoming North American tour dates.

CNN reported the band hasn't played a show since 2017.

Springsteen said the tour would consist of 31 performances before they jet to Europe.

The first leg of the new tour kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023, in Tampa Bay.

Their last tour performance will end in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey on April 14.

