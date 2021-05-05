Broadway to open at 100% capacity by Sept. 14, with ticket sales starting Thursday, Cuomo says

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Broadway shows will be ready to open at 100% capacity by September 14 and tickets will begin to go on sale Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

“Broadway is major part of our state’s identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again,” Cuomo wrote in a tweet.

The Broadway League, the national trade association for the industry, was vaguer about resuming ticket sales in a press release issued Wednesday. It said Broadway shows in New York City will resume selling tickets "this month" for fall performances.

The league said it anticipates dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in the coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their shows.

Theatregoers are being encouraged to visit Broadway.org for updated information about show times and performances as they are announced.

Broadway performances were initially suspended due to COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including eight new shows in previews. Additionally, eight productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

“We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again.”