Bob Saget's death prompts Dana Delany to visit ER after fall

Actress Dana Delany recently visited the emergency room after taking a nasty spill down a flight of stairs and suffering a head injury.

The actress detailed on social media that after the unexpected death of "Full House" actor Bob Saget, the fall she suffered prompted her to seek medical attention.

"You should see the other guy," the actress captioned her social media post alongside a picture of her sporting a bruised right eye.

You should see the other guy. pic.twitter.com/KQjWMaNWLe — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 18, 2022

In a separate tweet, Delany explained how she hurt herself in the first place.

"Thank you all for your concern," Delany said in the tweet. "I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget. So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John's emergency took great care of me."

Saget passed away last month after the chief medical examiner confirmed that he died due to blunt head trauma.

The late actor's family said he likely suffered the head trauma after falling in his hotel room.

Saget was found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. No illicit drugs or toxins were found in his system, and his death was accidental, the ME said.