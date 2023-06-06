AEW Star Thunder Rosa speaks on injury recovery and growth of franchise ahead of first Colorado Springs show

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — All Elite Wrestling will be making its first appearance in the Colorado Springs area this Wednesday.

News5's Patrick Nelson had the chance to catch up with AEW Star Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa boats a 61-10 overall career record and spoke about coming back from a back injury caused in the fall of 2022.

Since then Rosa, has been on the AEW broadcast, and working on the radio show Busted Open during her recovery.

"It has been a difficult journey because there are up and downs in your recovery," said Thunder Rosa. "I have been trying so many different things. The waiting, it's with insurance and everything else, can be very challenging. But not giving up, not getting desperate, not getting negative can be daunting, but it's not impossible. Because those are the things that are going to prepare you for what is going to happen next."

Rosa went on to talk about how the sport is becoming more and more international, representing Latin American culture and bringing in more internationally represented athletes.

Thunder Rosa and the AEW crew are excited to bring the AEW stage to a new venue and new crowd, however, the altitude may still be the silent competitor some of them may not have expected.

The AEW Dynamite and Rampage shows will begin Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena with tickets starting at $33. You can learn more by visiting the All Elite Wrestling Website.

____

