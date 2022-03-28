2022 Oscars: Apple's 'CODA' historic night outshined by Will Smith

LOS ANGELES — This year's Oscars were full of a lot of firsts.

For the first time since 2018, the Oscars had a host. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall teamed up to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Beyonce opened the show by performing "Be Alive" from the motion picture "King Richard."

Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for “West Side Story.”

"CODA" became the first film from a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win best picture.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"Dune" was the night's big winner, including best cinematography and visual effects.

Other winners included "Belfast" for best original screenplay, "Encanto" for best animated feature, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” won best documentary feature, and Japan's "Drive my Car" for best international feature film.

Troy Kotsur of "CODA" won the Oscar for Actor in Supporting Role, making him the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.

Jane Campion won the Oscar for best director for the Netflix drama "The Power of the Dog," which was nominated for 12 awards.

The best lead actress award went to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye," marking her first Oscar win.

During her acceptance speech, Chastain advocated for LGBTQ people.

"For any of you out there who do feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you."

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After slapping comedian Chris Rock who was presenting best documentary, Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard."

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After the ceremony, The Academy commented on the incident via Twitter, saying it "does not condone violence of any form."

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police said Rock "declined to file a police report."

Ben Proudfoot won best documentary short subject for “The Queen of Basketball.” During his acceptance speech, he implored President Joe Biden to "bring Brittney Griner home." The basketball star is currently detained in Russia.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won the Oscar for best song for their Bond theme to “No Time to Die."

During the telecast, cast members took part in reuniting for movies celebrating anniversaries.

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola reunited for the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather."

The cast of "Pulp Fiction" Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta, also reunited on stage.

Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, and Rosie Perez reunited for the 30th anniversary of "White Men Can't Jump."

Last year, the viewership of the Oscars only attracted 10 million viewers, but with everyone talking about Smith slapping Rock, it'll be interesting to see what this year's ratings will be.

"Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring," Oscar producer Will Packer tweeted after the show.