"Wakanda Forever" actress, CU Boulder grad Aba Arthur hosts Denver screening

DENVER – On Saturday, University of Colorado Boulder graduate Aba Arthur, who has a role in the new Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” held a private screening of the film in downtown Denver.

Arthur, who plays a Wakandan naval engineer, said watching the movie alongside her Colorado friends and family members was very important.

“It’s like a dream come true. My heart is very full to see everybody here. It’s everything to me,” she said.

Arthur said her role in "Wakanda Forever" is something she has wanted since her days as a CU student.

“This was always the plan. All of my friends can attest to that,” Arthur said. “Being a part of it, and just seeing how well it's done globally, you know, that's such an honor. It's such an honor, and I'm really, really grateful.”

Since the first installment, "Black Panther" has gained international attention for its portrayal of African culture. Arthur said the representation the film provides holds special meaning for her.

“Being an African and being able to see Africans portrayed as royalty, that is really important to me, because that's exactly who we are, all of us. So knowing that not only is this the highest grossing film with a Black cast, but we are portraying Africans, deep in my soul, I'm so happy. I'm so grateful," she said.

In the second weekend since its release, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" remained the highest grossing movie at the box office in the United States.