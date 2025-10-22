Heating bills could average $1,000 this winter. Here are simple ways to save

Whether you heat your home with gas or electricity, millions of Americans are expected to have higher heating bills this winter. In its Winter Price Outlook, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates home heating will cost nearly 8% more than last year, averaging $976.

Households that heat with electricity will be hit harder during the winter season, with average heating costs rising to $1,205.

The good news is there are ways to keep that bill down while still keeping your home toasty.

Don’t skimp on furnace maintenance

Nick Glace of Arlinghaus Plumbing & HVAC said one way to keep heating costs from skyrocketing is with regular maintenance, which shouldn't cost more than $200 a year. He said it can save you thousands of dollars in repairs or replacement down the road.

Glace told us that homeowners should change air filters, usually every three months, for $20 or less.

He also recommends an annual tune-up for your furnace — usually $75 to $100.

“We're going to check gas flow and make sure we have good heat going into the heat exchanger,” Glace said.

His technicians also check vents and registers to make sure they are all open and unobstructed.

Other ways to lower heating costs

In addition to regular furnace upkeep, make sure to keep cold air out by properly sealing doors and windows.

“Using caulk and weatherstripping, you can plug up leaks around windows and doors,” said ConsumerAffairs expert Mark Huffman. “Door frames can sometimes separate, especially with age.”

Huffman said an energy audit with a utility or private energy company can help homeowners identify where gaps are around the home.

Another savings tip — installing a programmable or smart thermostat for less than $100.

“When you are asleep and you are at work, why keep the house heated at that same level?” Huffman said.

According to ENERGY STAR, homeowners with an ENERGY STAR smart thermostat save approximately 8% on their heating and cooling bills, or $50 per year, depending on personal comfort preferences and HVAC equipment.

Huffman suggests asking your utility company about programs they offer to help you save, such as "budget billing," or "even billing" depending on your provider. Instead of being caught off guard by high prices in the winter, some companies allow you to pay an estimated average monthly cost throughout the year.

“Instead of having a big bill in January, it helps you plan your budget a little bit,” Huffman said.

When a furnace does eventually break down, it’s advantageous for homeowners to upgrade to an energy-efficient unit that can lead to lower utility bills over time.

“Every time the heater would turn on, it would just knock,” said Arlinghaus customer Jacob Reyes, who described his old furnace as an energy hog.

With a new furnace and new thermostat, Reyes is hopeful for lower bills, and that he doesn't waste his money.

