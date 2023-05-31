Summer Adventure Reading Program kicks off this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District has teamed up with Children’s Hospital Colorado to offer a Summer Adventure Reading Program.

The program kicks off June 1st and runs through July. The program is giving giving away points for reading books over the next few months. But it isn’t just reading that your child can earn points for. The Pikes Peak Library District is also giving away points for moving and playing games. All of these points lead to prizes. You can register in-person tomorrow morning starting at 9 a.m. or online, here.

Anyone ages 18 and under can participate. That is because the library encourages parents to read to their children of all ages, even infants and toddlers. I spoke with Melody Alvarez, a local mother who works as the director of family and children services at the Pikes Peak Library District. She says she is thrilled that the library is offering this program. That’s because years ago her daughter participated in a different summer reading program, and it was very rewarding to see her daughter grow as a reader.

“I started reading to my daughter at birth and she started kindergarten in a 4th grade reading level because we participated in summer reading programs and just read throughout the year, and she just loves reading. It’s so fun,” said Alvarez.

It’s important to mention that you can read anywhere at any time to get points. Parents can also put in an audio book tape to earn their child reading points this summer. A study done by the Literacy Projectshows that children who were read to at least three time a week were twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent of their class.

But if you do want to visit one of the local libraries this summer there are several events happening. You can see the calendar of events here. This is just another way kids can get points for reading and using their imagination over the summer.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.