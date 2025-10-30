KOAA News5 raises over 95 thousand dollars for 'If You Give A Child A Book' Campaign with your help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After months of fundraising, as well as with your help, KOAA News5 has raised $95,820 for the 'If You Give A Child A Book' (IYGACAB) Campaign.

The campaign provides ten free books to students at six Title I elementary schools, and with your donations, students from six schools in southern Colorado will be able to build their own home libraries. In total, on our Blitz day, we were able to raise $15,060.

Each of the schools will be hosting two book fairs, one in the winter and one in the spring, where students will be able to take home five free books.

We'd like to thank everyone who donated to the campaign, including one of our campaign partners, AFCEA, which donated a $65,000 grant to the cause. AFCEA is a global, member-based nonprofit (501(c)(6)) professional association that links military, government, industry, and academia to advance and ethically apply technology for defense, security, cyber, and intelligence

The total donations will pay for 15,970 books.

To learn more about the E.W. Scripps If You Give A Child Book campaign, click here.

