'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign visits Rogers Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wednesday, we saw how donations to our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign are helping children in our local schools.

The students at Rogers Elementary School in Colorado Springs got to pick out books to take home for free. Your donations help purchase new books to help children in underserved schools build their own home libraries.

The staff says students love the variety of books they can get.

"The older kids are loving... the Manga books and... Wings of Fire, the graphic novels," said Deborah Heath, a librarian at Rogers Elementary School. "...They're also loving, the younger kids especially,... the ones about the YouTubers."

Heath says it is so important for families to intentionally set time to read for 20 minutes a night with all devices off. She suggests reading out loud with children or just sitting with them as they read.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.