'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign visits Rogers and Queen Palmer Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign continues this week. The campaign gives kids the chance to get books for free in order to start building their own library at home.

News5 caught up with students at Rogers Elementary School in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Students got the chance to pick five books for themselves. Some of the top genres were fantasy and natural science.

News5 also caught up with second graders at Queen Palmer Elementary School in Colorado Springs. These students were excited to get their own books.

Some of the top picks for the students at Queen Palmer Elementary School were chapter and fantasy books. Natural science and books about animals were also popular.

