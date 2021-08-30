'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign plants the seed for a child's success

COLORADO — KOAA News5's annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign begins Monday, August 30.

KOAA and the Scripps Howard Foundation recognize that an impoverished environment often leads to children receiving a lack of access to reading resources, a lower reading proficiency, and a struggle to adequately complete courses needed to transition into the world.

DONATE NOW

The "If You Give a Child a Book" literacy program focuses on under-served children between the grades of kindergarten to third grade as this age range is often overlooked by other efforts.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, children who do not read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school, and these numbers more than triple for children who experience poverty.

The best way to curb these numbers is to make reading fun for children. Per Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, a child's frequency of reading books for fun begins to drop from 55% at age 8 to just 35% by the time a child reaches 9-years-old.

In partnering with Scholastic Book Programs, the If You Give A Child A Book campaign allows children to choose their own personal reading materials that they can take home to start their home libraries.

Since its inception, "If You Give a Child a Book" has distributed over 500,000 books, generating more than 90 million reading minutes. Every $5 you donate will result in one free book for a student hoping to have a bright future.

If you're interested in helping out the children of Southern Colorado, you can donate here.