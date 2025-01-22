'If You Give a Child a Book Campaign' kicks off January 22 helping students get access to free books

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Wednesday, January 22, marks the start of the 'If You Give A Child A Book' (IYGACAB) campaign.

Every year, the Scripps Howard Fund partners with schools around southern Colorado to provide students with free books, encouraging them to begin their reading adventures.

All donations received will be used to provide free books to students.

As of 2025, the Scripps Howard Fund has been able to give over a million books to students at Title I Schools.

The campaign focuses on students between kindergarten and third grade since most programs only focus on literacy programs in kindergarten. Giving children the opportunity to read years down the line encourages reading outside of the classroom.

One of the campaign's goals is to give each student 10 books per year.

This year, we have partnered with six elementary schools in southern Colorado. These schools are:



West Elementary, Colorado Springs

Queen Palmer Elementary, Colorado Springs

Bradford Elementary, Pueblo

Carmel Community School, Colorado Springs

Will Rogers Elementary, Colorado Springs

Avondale Elementary, Avondale

Additionally, members of the KOAA News5 Team, and other volunteers, will be heading to these schools to read to students.

You can learn more about this program on our website.

