First $150,000 in donations to If You Give a Child a Book campaign will be matched

COLORADO SPRINGS — In celebration of National Read a Book Day, the Scripps Howard Fund is doubling the first $150,000 of donations made to the "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign.

During the campaign, News5 will be partnering with Title 1 schools to give books to underserved kindergarten through third-grade students living in poverty.

Every $6 you donate will result in one free book for a student hoping to have a bright future.

The Title 1 schools partnering in this campaign, include:



Queen Palmer Elementary,

West Elementary,

Bradford Elementary,

Carmel Community School and

Will Rogers Elementary

The overall goal is to help these children build home libraries made up of age-appropriate and culturally relevant books that feature those with different abilities, cultures, beliefs, races and ethnicities.

KOAA and the Scripps Howard Foundation recognize that an impoverished environment often leads to children receiving a lack of access to reading resources, a lower reading proficiency, and a struggle to adequately complete courses needed to transition into the world.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" literacy program focuses on under-served children between the grades of kindergarten to third grade as this age range is often overlooked by other efforts.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, children who do not read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school, and these numbers more than triple for children who experience poverty.

The best way to curb these numbers is to make reading fun for children. Per Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, a child's frequency of reading books for fun begins to drop from 55% at age 8 to just 35% by the time a child reaches 9 years old.

In partnering with Scholastic Book Programs, the If You Give A Child A Book campaign allows children to choose their own personal reading materials that they can take home to start their home libraries.

Since its inception, "If You Give a Child a Book" has distributed over 1 million books.

Last year alone, the program raised $61,500 for Title 1 students and distributed 12,300 books.

If You Give a Child a Book Campaign: Bradford Elementary

