Domestic dog killed in Jackson County wolf depredation incident

DENVER — One domestic dog was killed and another was injured by wolves in Jackson County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A CPW District Wildlife Manager received a report of wolf depredation incident in North Park, first reported by Steamboat Radio , involving two domestic border collies.

The report came in at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 that there was a dog carcass and another injured dog on a ranch in the area.

Carlos Atencio Bus (right), short for Buster, was killed in a wolf depredation incident in Jackson County reported on Jan. 9, according to his owner.

The district wildlife manager responded to the area and conducted a field investigation, which indicated wolf tracks in the immediate area as well as wounds on the dog carcass consistent with wolf depredation, according to Kris Middledorf, CPW area wildlife manager.

CPW did not provide further details on the incident.

Carlos Atencio, the property manager at the ranch and the owner of the dog — Bus, which is short for Buster — told Steamboat Radio there were "wolf tracks all over the place.”

In December, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association confirmed the first wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years. A 500 pound purebred replacement heifer was attacked and eaten by a wolf pack in Walden, which is home to one of the state’s packs.

Gray wolves remain a state endangered species, and CPW reminds Coloradans that wolves may not be taken for any reason other than self-defense. Penalties for an illegal take of a wolf can include fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.

