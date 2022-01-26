Dolly Parton Launched A Line Of Southern-Style Duncan Hines Cake Mixes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dolly Parton is hitting a sweet note with her upcoming collaboration: The Grammy Award-winning country music singer is teaming with Duncan Hines to debut her very own Southern-style cake line.

The forthcoming line of mixes and frostings are inspired by some of Parton’s favorite family recipes, including Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake.

“I have always loved to cook, and growing up in the South, I especially loved that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” says Parton, a cultural icon and philanthropist, in a news release. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

While the cake mixes and frostings won’t hit store shelves until the spring, Duncan Hines is selling a limited-edition Dolly Parton Baking Collection for $40 online. The collection includes coconut flavored cake mix, banana flavored cake mix, buttercream and chocolate buttercream frosting, a tea towel and spatula, as well as custom recipe cards. The spatula has a cute saying: “If you are what you eat then why not be sweet.”

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Come March, shoppers will be able to find the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton cake mixes and frostings in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers. The suggested retail price will be $2.19 for the cake mixes and $2.09 for frostings. Duncan Hines has also published recipes for Dolly’s Favorite Coconut Cake, which is generously topped with coconut flakes, and Dolly’s Favorite Banana Puddin’ Cake that calls for a topping of vanilla wafers and banana slices.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Parton has been on a sweet streak lately.

She also recently partnered with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to bring back a limited-edition flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, in celebration of her upcoming book, “Run, Rose, Run,” and companion album. (A bonus track is available exclusively on Jenis.com.)

The ice cream flavor — which has layers of pretzel streusel, tangy cream cheese ice cream, and swirls of strawberry sauce — is so popular that Jeni’s took pre-orders (which are now closed) ahead of the spring release.

Which Dolly Parton-backed dessert are you most excited about?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.