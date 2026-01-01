Dane Valenti

Valenti joins the Switchbacks after a decorated high school and developmental career. A standout at Faith Lutheran High School, he earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in both 2022 and 2023, along with Regional First Team, All-State First Team, Lutheran All-American, and Scholar Athlete recognition.

In 2024, Valenti was selected as a substitute during a USL League One Hailstorm trial, before competing with Lancaster FC (UPSL U23 Premier) in the 2024-25 season, where he was named Northeast All-Conference First Team. He continued his development with Switchbacks II in 2025 and later earned an opportunity with the Switchbacks first team trial that same year.

Valenti carries a 3.75 GPA from Faith Lutheran High School and College Preparatory School and is committed to Creighton University for Fall 2027.