CSFD responding to fire near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has now been sent to a fire near Garden of the Gods and 30th St.

Road closures:

  • Southbound 30th Street is closed at Garden of the Gods Road
  • Northbound 30th St is closed at Mesa Rd

CSFD is asking for people to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is monitoring the situation.

___



