CSFD responding to fire near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has now been sent to a fire near Garden of the Gods and 30th St.

Road closures:



Southbound 30th Street is closed at Garden of the Gods Road

Northbound 30th St is closed at Mesa Rd

CSFD is asking for people to avoid the area.



#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #workinggrassfire near Garden of the Gods and 30th st. Please avoid the area as crews respond. pic.twitter.com/NOcEzI9rY1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 13, 2025

News5 has a crew at the scene and is monitoring the situation.

