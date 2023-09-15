Crocs has limited-edition ogre-green Shrek Crocs for kids

Donkey! You need these Shrek-inspired clogs for your fall outfits.

Crocs has just unveiled their latest collaboration, and it’s absolutely atrocious … in the most drippy way possible.

In honor of Dreamworks’ cult classic “Shrek” — and in advance of a possible fifth movie in the franchise — these new Crocs are ogre-green (the official color is called Lime Punch) with Shrek’s instantly recognizable nose and ears perched on top. To finish the look, the Shrek Clogs feature a fuzzy brown strap that mimics Shrek’s signature vest.

Crocs announced the launch on social media.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY SWAMP??? Run, don’t walk to https://t.co/YgzGJcFpoC! pic.twitter.com/Vy1IwhFUnH — Crocs (@Crocs) September 12, 2023

The Dreamworks Shrek Crocs are currently available in kids’ sizes andtoddlers’ sizes, priced at $49.99 and $44.99 respectively. And, of course, since no Croc is complete without Jibbitz, you can also adorn them with Jibbitz of classic characters from the franchise, like Fiona, Donkey, Shrek, Dragon, and the most stylish character of them all, Puss in Boots.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: What about adults? Can’t we get our Shrek on?

Yes! However, there was a limited number of adult Shrek Crocs, so the company held an online drawing to make the process fair for shoppers. Unfortunately, you can no longer enter Crocs’ online drawing to buy a pair of the Shrek Crocs in adult sizes; the entry window closed on Sept 13. There’s no word on whether fans will get another chance to purchase these highly coveted shoes.

Last year, Crocs used the same entry process to promote their adult version of Pixar’s Lightning McQueen Crocs. And earlier this year they launched a collab with Salehe Bembury featuring the footwear designer’s unique fingerprints on the Crocs Pollex mold.

If you are interested in being alerted to Crocs’s special collabs and re-stocks, go here to enter your email address.

