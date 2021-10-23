Watch

Actions

CPW searching for person who illegally shot moose near Hayden

items.[0].image.alt
Kdruva Photography, Discover Colorado | Through your photos Facebook
bull moose.jpeg
Posted at 8:55 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 22:55:56-04

HAYDEN, Colo. — A moose was killed illegally near Hayden, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for tips to identify the person responsible.

Wildlife officers found the carcass of a bull moose on Oct. 17 in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area. The person who shot the animal did not attempt to field dress it and left the meat to rot.

District Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock believes a hunter mistook the moose for an elk and possibly panicked after realizing the mistake.

"The violation for this crime may include a felony, and felonies change people's lives. I don't want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife,” Pollock said. "It's not too late to contact me."

Anyone who observed anything suspicious on Oct. 16 along Austrian Creek in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area, approximately 9 miles southwest of Oak Creek, is asked to contact Pollock at (970) 629-1247.

To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at (877) 265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. A citizens committee may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for turning in a poacher.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards