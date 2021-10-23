CPW searching for person who illegally shot moose near Hayden

HAYDEN, Colo. — A moose was killed illegally near Hayden, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for tips to identify the person responsible.

Wildlife officers found the carcass of a bull moose on Oct. 17 in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area. The person who shot the animal did not attempt to field dress it and left the meat to rot.

District Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock believes a hunter mistook the moose for an elk and possibly panicked after realizing the mistake.

"The violation for this crime may include a felony, and felonies change people's lives. I don't want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife,” Pollock said. "It's not too late to contact me."

Anyone who observed anything suspicious on Oct. 16 along Austrian Creek in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area, approximately 9 miles southwest of Oak Creek, is asked to contact Pollock at (970) 629-1247.