Cottonwood Pass between Gypsum and Roaring Fork Valley to open Wednesday

DENVER – The Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County that runs from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley will open for the season on Wednesday following a seasonal closure.

Not to be confused with the Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Almont, this Cottonwood Pass is a partially unpaved road owned by Eagle and Garfield counties that CDOT officials said earlier this year is “a little better than a Jeep road.”

It includes sharp turns and steep cliffs and has size parameters in place that require certain vehicles to obtain permits in order to drive.

Any vehicle over 8 feet six inches wide, 14 feet six inches high, and 35 feet long will have to obtain permits in Gypsum prior to using the road.

The road was closed in December for the season and can close during adverse weather events.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working with local groups and the federal government on ideas on how to improve the road over the past year after many people tried to use it during the lengthy closures of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by mudslides after the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.

According to Eagle County, part of the road is closed until the end of June while the Gypsum Creek Bridge is replaced but a detour will be in place.