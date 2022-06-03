Back Pain Or Cramps? This Cordless Heating Pad With Massage Could Be Your Best Friend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you suffer from aches and pains, including lower back pain and menstrual cramps, that keep you tied to a heating pad, you may want to consider purchasing a cordless heating pad, like this Yeamon Portable Cordless Heating Pad on Amazon that also offers a massage setting for extra pain relief. Oh, and it’s marked down right now!

This top-rated cordless heating pad uses USB charging and has three different adjustable temperatures and three different massage modes. The back of the heating pad has a soft contact surface so it feels nice on your skin, but Yeamon suggests putting it over your clothes if you don’t want too much heat. It also comes in seven colors including pink, blue, orange and red.

The waistband is adjustable up to 50 inches and because it straps on, you can use it even while moving around. Because of its small size, you can also take it to go and use it while driving or at work. The heating pad automatically shuts off after 30 minutes if it does not detect movement, so you do not have to worry about falling asleep while using it.

Regularly priced at $50, several colors of this portable heating pad are currently 40% off, making it $30 on Amazon (the other colors are still 36% off, or $32). You can then clip a 10% off coupon at checkout, bringing the total to $27 for a total savings of $23 off the list price.

With more than 4,600 reviews so far, the Yeamon Portable Cordless Heating Pad has almost 3,000 5-star reviews and an overall score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers say it has great battery life, is easy to use and works well for both menstrual cramps and back pain. Some customers have even called it a “game changer” and “life saver.”

One reviewer who gave the heating pad a perfect grade titled their review, “Wow,” and said they were blown away by how well the heating pad works, but they cautioned that if you need it for all-day relief, you may still want to keep a plug-in heating pad around.

“I’ve always used the conventional heating pad but this product truly stands on its own for mobility and comfort! It is small and lightweight and I can wear it out when errands/activities must be done,” they wrote. “I will also state, this does not replace my corded heating pad as the battery life of this product is only a few hours (if you don’t use the vibration) so for those extra hard days of painful cramps that leave you at home for hours upon hours, I would not recommend this product.”

Another five-star reviewer, who said they battle severe cramp pain, said the heating pad is “the best product ever.”

“This product is amazing!! Let me first tell you, I have such horrific cramps every month due to fibroids and an ovarian cyst. I also have terrible [irritable bowel syndrome], and this little powerful gadget helps tremendously with both painful situations,” they wrote. “A life-saver for anyone who lives with pain.”

On the other hand, the negative reviews have complained that the heating pad actually gets too hot for their preference and some buyers have also said the battery does not last as long as they need it to.

While it is a pricier option, this GoHeat Cordless Sunbeam Heating Pad also has a high rating at Amazon, with more than 1,100 five-star reviews. and an overall score of 4.3 stars out of 5. Priced at $70, the heating pad has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that runs for up to four hours on a single charge, but can also be plugged into a wall outlet while being used.

Measuring 9 1/2 inches by 12 inches, it has a removable, adjustable strap that fits up to 55 inches around. This machine-washable heating pad heats up within 30 seconds and has three heat settings, according to Sunbeam.

Don’t mind being tethered to a power outlet? The highest-rated heating pad on Amazon is this corded Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad, which has more than 83,000 perfect reviews. (It’s currently unavailable, unfortunately — perhaps because it’s so popular?)

The Mighty Bliss heating pad comes in L or XL sizes and is made of soft microplush fibers. It has three heat settings and an auto-protection feature to prevent overheating.

If you’ve got an older heating pad, it may be time to upgrade it with one that has automatic safety features, like the ones shown here. State Farm recommends replacing any electric blanket that’s at least 10 years old, even if it still works, to avoid a potential fire hazard.

