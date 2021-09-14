You Are Not Alone: Hunt Military Communities

Watch
News5 is watching out for our veterans and military members here in southern Colorado to let you know You Are Not Alone. Today, we're highlighting one organization that's always stepping in to help veterans and military families in their time of need. Hunt Heroes Foundation helps military families find homes and communities that fit their economic and social needs.
Today, we're highlighting one organization that's always stepping in to help veterans and military families in their time of need.

Hunt Military Communities helps military families find homes and communities that fit their economic and social needs.

HMC also has a foundation called Hunt Heroes that fund projects in the community to tackle the challenges veterans face with health, education, and housing.

"We are a non-profit and each year we release funds and in return give it back to families in need so we do things like give away a scholarship every year. We partner with tunnel towers where we pay for a home to be retro-fitted to an injured soldier," explained Lynette Hegeman of Hunt Military Communities.

Staff members have served in the military and understand some challenges military families face.

Learn more about the mission of HMC, here.

