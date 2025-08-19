Volunteers renovate housing complex for homeless veterans in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 400 volunteers spent the day renovating a housing complex in Colorado Springs that helps homeless veterans and their families.

The volunteers worked at the Freedom Springs housing complex on the southeast side of the city, where they renovated the dog park, planted trees and plants, and painted murals.

For many participants, the event was an opportunity to give back to those who have served our country.

"We know Colorado Springs with its military history has a high veteran population and so we've done a lot of projects here in Colorado Springs, including just a few years ago we were at this specific facility. We're coming back just to do more," a volunteer said.

The day's efforts also included freshening up the interior spaces with new paint and installing outdoor seating with shade for the veterans living at the complex.

Freedom Springs provides housing and other services for veterans who have experienced or are currently experiencing homelessness.

