Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityYou Are Not Alone

Actions

Volunteers clean up and replant trees at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs

It's part of a day of service for the nonprofit Saluting Branches. The group goes to cemeteries where veterans are buried to help maintain and care for the trees there.
Around 150 volunteers gathered at Evergreen Cemetery to clean up and replant trees
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 150 volunteers gathered at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs Wednesday to clean up and replant trees.

It's part of a day of service for the nonprofit Saluting Branches.

The group goes to cemeteries where veterans are buried to help maintain and care for the trees there, which means doing the following:

  • cutting down dead branches
  • removing deadfall
  • replacing trees
  • replanting trees

The Colorado Springs City Forester, Matthew Puckett, says he thinks they did about $100,000 worth of work Wednesday. But for many, it was about honoring the veterans who are buried at Evergreen.

"Everyone has that connection to the military," said Puckett. "Everyone wants to find ways, creative ways to support them, and this is one way that the Arborist community in Colorado Springs can give back."

Puckett says volunteers planted about 30 new trees to replace the dead ones.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13.

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center