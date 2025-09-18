Volunteers clean up and replant trees at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 150 volunteers gathered at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs Wednesday to clean up and replant trees.

It's part of a day of service for the nonprofit Saluting Branches.

The group goes to cemeteries where veterans are buried to help maintain and care for the trees there, which means doing the following:



cutting down dead branches

removing deadfall

replacing trees

replanting trees

The Colorado Springs City Forester, Matthew Puckett, says he thinks they did about $100,000 worth of work Wednesday. But for many, it was about honoring the veterans who are buried at Evergreen.

"Everyone has that connection to the military," said Puckett. "Everyone wants to find ways, creative ways to support them, and this is one way that the Arborist community in Colorado Springs can give back."

Puckett says volunteers planted about 30 new trees to replace the dead ones.

