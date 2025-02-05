The Veterans Voice Podcast: The Trager Approach and Somatic Therapy applications for veteran PTSD

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is committed to telling the stories of individuals who served our country and continue to serve daily. News5 will be partnering with the Veterans Voice Podcast to bring you weekly conversations on veterans who are a part of our community and the stories they have to share.

On this episode of The Veterans Voice Podcast, Taylor Chapman sits down with Army Veteran Roberto Rangel now a Veteran Liason with Solvum Health, Angela Darling owner and operator of Solvum Health or 10/20 Hero's Healthcare, and Michael Lear an instructor of The Trager Approach.

WHAT IS THE TRAGER APPROACH?

The Trager Approach pioneered by Dr. Milton Trager, is a holistic approach to therapy. Combining touch, movement, and working in a calm and meditative state The Trager Approach differs from traditional massage therapy by applying other movements and cultivating an environment of sensory awareness and ease of movement. To learn more about The Trager Approach click here.

Watch The Veterans Voice Podcast: The Trager Approach: Somatic Therapy

The four went on to discuss how Rangel found Darling and Lear and the journey he has been on following the Trager Approach through their guidance. Throughout the podcast, the four discuss the applications this therapy could have for veterans as well as active-duty soldiers.

Challenges in implementing the technique at a mass scale and getting the technique adopted by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Rangel discussed his challenges navigating the VA to get the care he needed to continue his treatments and shared how other veterans may be able to do the same.

