The Veterans Voice Podcast: Resources, development, and more through the voices of America's veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — The stories of those who served our country, especially during times of combat can often be forgotten and the stories of individuals behind many headlines can get lost in the constant bombardment of information.

News5 in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is committed to telling the stories of individuals who served our country and continue to serve daily. News5 will be partnering with the Veterans Voice Podcast to bring you weekly conversations on veterans who are a part of our community and the stories they have to share.

The Veterans Voice Podcast brings veterans on weekly to discuss topics such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and traumatic brain injuries (TBI), or share actionable resources, wisdom, and self-improvement practices. The goal of the veteran-run podcast is to share, connect, and be a resource to other veterans in the community.

Hosted by Taylor Chapman, a 13-year Army Veteran of Colorado Springs, Chapman spent the first half of his career as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician (EOD) and the second half as a Green Beret (Special Forces Medic).

"'You're not alone' is more than just our slogan on The Veterans Voice Podcast. I've been touched personally by suicide and every single day I wish I could have one more moment with those friends of mine to tell them just that. You're not alone is more than just a statement however; it's an action that we all need to be showing each other on a daily basis," says Chapman. "Through this podcast and by sharing the stories and resources within each interview, I want to show the world that they truly are not alone in their struggles while providing them with healthy measures to cope with them. In a world filled with over 8 billion people who all understand the emotions of love, sadness, and grief, feeling lonely should not be the emotion that pushes anyone over the edge. We are all here for one another and we can all understand each other, and that's what The Veterans Voice Podcast is all about."

