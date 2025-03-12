The Veterans Voice Podcast: Looking at the modern landscape of cybersecurity

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is committed to telling the stories of individuals who served our country and continue to serve daily. News5 will be partnering with the Veterans Voice Podcast to bring you weekly conversations on veterans who are a part of our community and the stories they have to share.

On this episode of The Veterans Voice Podcast, Taylor Chapman sits down with veterans and Mt. Carmel Ambassadors, Dr. Shawn Murray and Blake Schwank as they discuss their transitions to cybersecurity in their civilian lives and the larger cybersecurity industry.

Both Dr. Murray and Schwank have found successful cybersecurity companies and discussed the pathways for veterans to transition into IT-related positions as a transition into civilian life.

One local resource that is put on by Schwank's company is Cybersecurity First Friday, a monthly networking event for IT and cyber professionals. More about the event here.

Watch The Veterans Voice Podcast: Cybersecurity

The two went on to discuss the changes in the industry with the Federal Government implementing the Cyber Maturity Model Certification. This has changed much of the private industry as it changes how companies must deal with their cybersecurity protocols.

To get connected to more resources for veterans click here.





