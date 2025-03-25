The Veterans Voice Podcast: Keith Hariston, a man of true resiliency

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, is committed to telling the stories of individuals who served our country and continue to serve daily. News5 will be partnering with the Veterans Voice Podcast to bring you weekly conversations on veterans who are a part of our community and the stories they have to share.

This week, we are highlighting some time Taylor Chapman took to speak with a man of true resilience, Keith Hariston. Hariston, a man who comes from a military family with his father being an Air Force Veteran, it was a no brainer for Hariston to join the military.

From the very beginning, Hariston had to show resiliency and discuss the challenges of being a part of a biracial military family during the 60s and 70s, growing up and moving all over the country. In his military career as a Navy Veteran, Hariston was witness to the 1983 Beirut bombing, where 200 marines were killed and a total of over 300 people were killed.

Hariston went on to discuss the challenges and PTSD brought on by returning home after witnessing the death and destruction brought on by the Beirut attack. Hariston went to discuss his struggles with addiction and the resources locally that helped him out of this dark place.

Hariston went on to discuss the instance of his daughter's death and how this shook his world. "You don't heal from something [like that], there is nothing in life that prepares you for something like that..." said Hariston. Even more challenging, that call came while in court-mandated rehab.

Following his daughter's death, Hariston discussed the challenges of dealing with suicide, questioning his faith to the core. "You took my daughter's, now take mine," Hariston reflected.

To watch his full story and learn more about his recovery and how resources like the VA and Mt. Carmel Veterans Resource Center were instrumental in his long-lasting recovery of spreading hope, click the player above.

