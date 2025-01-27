The Veterans Voice Podcast: Christopher Lee, former Green Beret on finding purpose through work

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is committed to telling the stories of individuals who served our country and continue to serve daily. News5 will be partnering with the Veterans Voice Podcast to bring you weekly conversations on veterans who are a part of our community and the stories they have to share.

Earlier in January, host Taylor Chapman sat down with Christopher (Chris) Lee a former Green Beret and Army Veteran of 10 years. Lee a former special forces medic now runs his own lifestyle coaching business, Top Tier Performance, that focuses on giving people the coaching, and tools they need to achieve their goals in life.

In their discussion the two talk about how, as a veteran, Lee transitioned from military service to entrepreneurship with a focus on knowing your purpose and direction. Lee shares his experience of using the rocking chair test to reflect on life goals and implementing the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goal framework to set measurable objectives as he came back into civilian life.

Lee gets personal discussing his experience with PTSD from a rocket attack in Afghanistan in 2011, and the subsequent personal growth and accountability that followed during post-deployment struggles with addiction and seizures.

Lee highlighted his transition would not have been possible without the help of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program. The program works to connect HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance with VA case management and supportive services. Lee credits it for helping him and his family avoid homelessness during his transition into civilian life.

Click here to watch the full episode.

