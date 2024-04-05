Salvation Army unveils new facility to help veterans and their families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army unveiled a new facility Thursday in Colorado Springs to help veterans and their families.

The facility is called the Supportive Services Center for Veteran Families (SSVF) and is in a renovated building located on W. Rio Grande St. near the intersection of S. Nevada Ave. and E. Cimarron St.

The SSVF aims to help veterans and their families with housing and financial services.

"Here in El Paso County, approximately a third of our population are military families, either active duty families or veterans," said Sallie Clark, Military Affairs Adviser for the City of Colorado Springs. "So, this underscores how important this center is to our veterans."

The goal of the center is to quickly help veterans and their families find a new home if they suddenly find themselves experiencing homelessness.

"Maybe their difficult to house because of a past eviction that they have," said Captain Doug Hanson with the Salvation Army. "Our housing navigator can say, for example, 'why don't you let us pay... 50% of the rent for the first four months. Would that make you feel more comfortable housing our veteran?' And so it's advocating on behalf of our veterans."

Officials told News5 they will help family members of veterans regardless of the current situation.

