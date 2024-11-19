Watch Now
Pueblo Military couples are eligible to apply for a no-cost weekend retreat

Verna Toller
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a three-day getaway for Pueblo County military veterans, active-duty service members, and Guard or Reserve couples.

The retreat is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at Silver Cliff Ranch in Nathrop, CO. Chosen guests can enjoy their downtime in a nearby hot spring, on several hiking trails, or during a romantic campfire night.

Registration slots are limited. Only couples living in Pueblo County that have at least one member who is a veteran, active-duty service center, Guard or Reserve are eligible to apply. For more information or to sign up, email kbelaire@mtcarmelcenter.org
Resources

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center