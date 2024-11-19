Pueblo Military couples are eligible to apply for a no-cost weekend retreat

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a three-day getaway for Pueblo County military veterans, active-duty service members, and Guard or Reserve couples.

The retreat is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at Silver Cliff Ranch in Nathrop, CO. Chosen guests can enjoy their downtime in a nearby hot spring, on several hiking trails, or during a romantic campfire night.

Registration slots are limited. Only couples living in Pueblo County that have at least one member who is a veteran, active-duty service center, Guard or Reserve are eligible to apply. For more information or to sign up, email kbelaire@mtcarmelcenter.org

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.