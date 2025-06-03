Watch Now
Operation Homefront hosted annual 'Star-Spangled Babies' baby shower Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Operation Homefront hosted its annual 'Star-Spangled Babies' baby shower on Sunday. More than 100 new and expecting military moms got support and resources for their families.

There was a waiting list this year, but a last-minute donation meant everyone got to be included.

With a heavy military presence in Colorado Springs and the constant moving required from being in the military, it can be difficult to find the support they need.

Operation Homefront says this event is all about providing a sense of community to the new and expecting military moms.

The non-profit is hosting another military family event in July called the 'Back to School Brigade,' preparing families for the school year.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit Operation Homefront's website.

