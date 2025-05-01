Mt. Carmel highlighting alternative therapy options for veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will be hosting two events on Friday to highlight alternative therapy options for veterans.

A private seminar hosted by the Remount Foundation will educate local leaders on the benefits of equine therapy.

“Horses and art might seem like they have nothing in common."



“But that’s not true. Both are outlets to express emotions, find resilience, and work through the transition into civilian life and after deployment. At Mt. Carmel, we support helping veterans in the ways they want to be helped, and we know that one size definitely doesn’t fit all.” Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

At 5 p.m., community members are invited to view the Veterans Art Show at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, which is located on East Colorado Avenue.

It will showcase more than 30 pieces of art from across different artistic mediums.

All of the art will be on display until Wednesday, May 7.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.