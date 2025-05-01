Mt. Carmel highlighting alternative therapy options for veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will be hosting two events on Friday to highlight alternative therapy options for veterans.
A private seminar hosted by the Remount Foundation will educate local leaders on the benefits of equine therapy.
“Horses and art might seem like they have nothing in common."
“But that’s not true. Both are outlets to express emotions, find resilience, and work through the transition into civilian life and after deployment. At Mt. Carmel, we support helping veterans in the ways they want to be helped, and we know that one size definitely doesn’t fit all.”
At 5 p.m., community members are invited to view the Veterans Art Show at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, which is located on East Colorado Avenue.
It will showcase more than 30 pieces of art from across different artistic mediums.
All of the art will be on display until Wednesday, May 7.
