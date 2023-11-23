Military transition to civilian life: A veteran's struggle and how Mt. Carmel helped

Transitioning back into civilian life is sometimes easier said than done for veterans. For many, being an active-duty member was their identity. Mt. Carmel is there to help in countless ways with the life change.

Currently working alongside Army veteran Michael Lawrence who is in the midst of overcoming obstacles, “I got out quick and didn’t realize that my civilian life would be harder than my military life.”

Lawrence was a military police officer in the Army. The job began to take a toll on his physical and mental well-being. After 4 years of active duty, Lawrence began a transition to civilian life, but just as he was doing so he was shot. “I was out celebrating my birthday and was doing really well in life with a job working on cars. It all came to a halt, ” Lawrence says with a lengthy hospital stay and surgeries he lost his job.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense about 250,000 service members transition to civilian life each year. Leaving is never an easy decision and can be one of the hardest life changes. In addition to the cost of living increases and a highly competitive job market, veterans face military-specific challenges like translating their experience to civilian employers.

This is where Mt. Carmel comes in. “Skills transfer, sometimes it’s not always easy to see. As an example we’ve had guys shifted into the entertainment industry, a complete 180 on what they’re actually doing but those skills do transfer,” Jon Dix is a veteran and Senior Peer Navigator at Mt. Carmel and says the wrap-around services have helped thousands and veterans and their families.

The Transition & Employment Team at Mt. Carmel will help determine career goals, develop a resume, practice interviewing techniques, and identify and network for jobs. They host job fairs, networking events, employer days, and job search skills workshops. The goal at Mt. Carmel is to help our veterans free of cost. “I just need a job, I need to not be broke. I need to not be a statistic of a veteran. I’m figuring things out piece by piece Mount Carmel has been very helpful with that,” says Law.

After taking a few different routes while searching for his passion, Lawrence has landed in the information technology sector and has big goals to one day take his skills all the way to the Pentagon.

Mount Carmel has helped more than four thousand veterans and their spouses find a job. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

The services come at no cost. For more information call Mt. Carmel at 719-772-7000.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.