Mariposa Center for Safety receives $80,000 to strengthen 24/7 crisis hotline

The Mariposa Center for Safety, previously known as the YWCA of Pueblo, has received an $80,000 grant from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The grant will be used to expand and strengthen the center's 24/7 crisis hotline.

Grant funding will be used for call capacity, training, and infrastructure to ensure the line is accessible to those who call for domestic violence incidents and related crises, including;



Establishing improved protocols for managing and responding to crisis calls

Providing additional specialized training for Domestic Violence Advocates

Expanding hotline infrastructure to reduce barriers and increase accessibility

Mariposa is one of eight organizations statewide that received grant money through the 2025 Preventing Identity-Based Violence (PIBV) Grant Program.

In total, the grant program allocated $500,000 to the eight organizations through Colorado HB22-1234.

