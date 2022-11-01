Hoedown for Heroes with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veteran Services helps veterans and their families in many ways including mental health and wellness assistance, and in transitioning out of the military. Hoedown for Heroes is an annual celebration of Mt. Carmel’s successes and a celebration to honor and support our veterans and military.

This year, KOAA news anchor, Dianne Derby, will emcee the festivities kicking off on November 4th at 5:30 p.m. inside Boot Barn Hall.

We'll also carry the event right here on this page.

The Hoedown for Heroes silent auction is LIVE NOW. Put in your bid for great prizes and support Mt. Carmel!

You can also support Mt. Carmel’s by visiting veteranservices.org and clicking the “Make a Donation” button.

KOAA News5 is proud to partner with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center as part of our You Are Not Alone campaign, bringing awareness to the challenges faced by active duty, reserve, and guard members alongside veterans in our communities.

