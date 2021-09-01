Help fight against self-harm by participating in this year's Race Against Suicide

EL PASO, COUNTY — The people of El Paso, County are waging a crusade against self-harm and suicide with this year's Race Against Suicide event.

Race Against Suicide is an outdoor race/walk that was organized by Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership. Participants can pay $35 to = compete in a 3K or 5K walk for charity. All the proceeds from this event will go to support free suicide prevention for the El Paso, County community.

Race Against Suicide will be held on September 19 at 9:00 a.m. at El Pomar Youth Sports Park in Colorado Springs. The race will also have a Resource Row for people and sponsors who want to offer assistance to those in need during this event. The Race Against Suicide is still looking for sponsors and those interested can receive additional information by emailing ppspp.sponsorship@gmail.com.

Race Against Suicide will come at a sensitive time for many community veterans. Not only will be on the heels of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, but it will also come less than a month after President Biden decided to end the war in Afghanistan. A lot of veterans could be experiencing intense emotions due to the timing which only heightens the need for suicide prevention and assistance.