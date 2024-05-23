Fort Carson honors fallen soldiers during a memorial ceremony on Thursday

FORT CARSON — On Thursday, Fort Carson held a memorial ceremony to honor the lives of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives while deployed from the installation.

4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Doyle spoke during the event honoring the fallen.

The memorial was held at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial in Kit Carson Park near Gate 1.

The Warrior Memorial has been a yearly tradition for the Mountain Post since 2004 since troops began fighting in overseas operations.

Since then a total of 407 names have been inscribed onto the stones, no new names were added this year.

Losing a comrade or loved one is extremely difficult and Memorial Day for the veteran community can bring back good and bad memories.

Know you are not alone, the Army has Survivor Outreach Services seeking to provide long-term support to families of fallen soldiers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis and struggling with suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. The support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is also free and confidential. You can also call Colorado Crisis Services at 1 (844) 493-8255

